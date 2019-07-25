UrduPoint.com
Air Strikes Kill 12 Civilians In Northwest Syria: Monitor

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 10:29 PM

Air strikes by the regime and its Russian ally killed 12 civilians including three children in northwest Syria Thursday, a monitor said

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Air strikes by the regime and its Russian ally killed 12 civilians including three children in northwest Syria Thursday, a monitor said.

Since late April, the Syrian regime and Russia have stepped up deadly raids on the Idlib region of three million people.

The bombardment on the jihadist-held bastion has killed hundreds, pounded health centres and schools, and caused more than 330,000 people to flee their homes.

Aid groups have decried a "nightmare" that has slain an alarming amount of children, in the latest bloody episode of Syria's eight-year civil war.

Save the Children said the number of children killed in Idlib over the past four weeks had exceeded the number slain in the same region in the whole of last year.

"The current situation in Idlib is a nightmare," the charity's Sonia Khush said.

"It's clear that once again children have been killed and injured in indiscriminate attacks," she added in a statement.

On Thursday, Russian air strikes killed seven civilians -- including one child -- in the bastion, most in and around the town of Maaret al-Numan in Idlib province, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

In the village of Kafar Roma near Maaret Al-Numan, and AFP photographer saw rescue workers try to pull a young man out from under collapsed concrete.

And regime air raids killed five civilians -- including two children -- in neighbouring Aleppo province, the Britain-based monitor said.

