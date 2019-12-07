Air strikes kill 12 civilians in northwest Syria: monitor

Syrian regime and Russian air strikes on Saturday killed 12 civilians, half of them children, in the country's last major opposition bastion, a Britain-based monitor said

AlBara, Syria, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2019 ) : Syrian regime and Russian air strikes on Saturday killed 12 civilians, half of them children, in the country's last major opposition bastion, a Britain-based monitor said.

The air raids in the jihadist-run northwest region of Idlib also wounded several others, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

Air strikes by regime ally Russia killed four civilians including a child in the village of Al-Bara in the south of the region, the Observatory said.

An AFP correspondent at the scene saw rescue workers pick through the rubble of a two-storey home whose concrete roof had collapsed.

Rescuers carried away the body of a victim wrapped in a blanket on a stretcher.

Russian raids also killed two civilians including a child in the nearby area of Jabal Zawiya, the Observatory said.