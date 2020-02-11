Syrian air force strikes on Idlib city in the heart of the country's last rebel pocket killed at least 12 civilians on Tuesday, a war monitor said

Beirut, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :Syrian air force strikes on Idlib city in the heart of the country's last rebel pocket killed at least 12 civilians on Tuesday, a war monitor said.

Half of those killed in the strikes were minors, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.