Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : Air strikes stopped in Syria's Idlib Friday after the government announced it had agreed a truce following weeks of deadly bombardment of the rebel-held region, monitors said.

State news agency SANA reported Thursday that the government had agreed to a truce in the northwestern region where air strike and shelling by the government and its Russian ally has killed hundreds of people since April, many of them civilians.

Citing a military source, SANA said a ceasefire would go into effect on Thursday evening but was conditional on the implementation of a Turkish-Russian deal to enforce a buffer zone encircling the region.

"A cautious calm has reigned since just before midnight (2100 GMT)," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of Britain-based monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.

He said that Syrian and Russia aircraft were no longer seen flying over Idlib while "fighting on the ground had also ceased on all fronts in the past few hours".

An AFP correspondent reported that an early warning system known as Sentry registered the last air raids on the Idlib province town of Khan Sheikhun just two minutes before the truce took effect at midnight.

The Sentry programme uses human observers and a network of sensors to compute a predicted impact location when Syrian or allied warplanes take off.