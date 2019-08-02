UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Strikes Stop In Syria's Idlib After Truce Announced

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Fri 02nd August 2019 | 02:57 PM

Air strikes stop in Syria's Idlib after truce announced

Air strikes stopped in Syria's Idlib Friday after the government announced it had agreed a truce following weeks of deadly bombardment of the rebel-held region, monitors said

Beirut, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 2nd Aug, 2019 ) : Air strikes stopped in Syria's Idlib Friday after the government announced it had agreed a truce following weeks of deadly bombardment of the rebel-held region, monitors said.

State news agency SANA reported Thursday that the government had agreed to a truce in the northwestern region where air strike and shelling by the government and its Russian ally has killed hundreds of people since April, many of them civilians.

Citing a military source, SANA said a ceasefire would go into effect on Thursday evening but was conditional on the implementation of a Turkish-Russian deal to enforce a buffer zone encircling the region.

"A cautious calm has reigned since just before midnight (2100 GMT)," Rami Abdel Rahman, head of Britain-based monitoring group, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, told AFP.

He said that Syrian and Russia aircraft were no longer seen flying over Idlib while "fighting on the ground had also ceased on all fronts in the past few hours".

An AFP correspondent reported that an early warning system known as Sentry registered the last air raids on the Idlib province town of Khan Sheikhun just two minutes before the truce took effect at midnight.

The Sentry programme uses human observers and a network of sensors to compute a predicted impact location when Syrian or allied warplanes take off.

Related Topics

Syria Russia Idlib April All Government

Recent Stories

President Masood terms Ibrahim as George Washingto ..

18 minutes ago

China's gold consumption down 3.27 pct in H1

2 minutes ago

Ticks spray starts in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Woman jumps from fly-over in Multan

2 minutes ago

Passenger killed, another injured in road accident ..

9 minutes ago

PHA to auction nurseries, shops, canteens

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.