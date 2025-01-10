Open Menu

Air Tankers Fight Los Angeles Fires From Frantic Skies

Sumaira FH Published January 10, 2025 | 10:50 AM

Air tankers fight Los Angeles fires from frantic skies

Calabasas, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) In the skies above Los Angeles, air tankers and helicopters silhouetted by the setting California sun dart in and out of giant wildfire plumes, dropping much-needed flame retardant and precious water onto the angry fires below.

Looking in almost any direction from a chopper above the city, AFP reporters witnessed half a dozen blazes -- eruptions of smoldering smoke emerging from the mountainous landscape like newly active volcanoes, and filling up the horizon.

Within minutes, a previously quiet airspace above the nascent Kenneth Fire had become a hotbed of frenzied activity, as firefighting officials quickly refocused their significant air resources on this latest blaze.

Around half a dozen helicopters buzzed at low altitude, tipping water onto the edge of the inferno.

Higher up, small aircraft periodically guided giant tankers that dumped bright-red retardant onto the flames.

"There's never been so many at the same time, just ripping" through the skies, said helicopter pilot Albert Azouz.

Flying for a private aviation company since 2016, he has seen plenty of fires including the deadly Malibu blazes of six years ago.

"That was insane," he recalled.

But this, he repeatedly says while hovering his helicopter above the chaos, is "crazy town."

The new Kenneth Fire burst into life late Thursday afternoon near Calabasas, a swanky enclave outside Los Angeles made famous by its celebrity residents such as reality television's Kardashian clan.

Aircraft including Boeing Chinook helitankers fitted with 3,000-gallon tanks have been brought in from as far afield as Canada.

Unable to fly during the first few hours of the Los Angeles fires on Tuesday due to gusts of up to 100 miles (160 kilometers) per hour, these have become an invaluable tool in the battle to contain blazes and reduce any further devastation.

Helicopters performed several hundred drops on Thursday, while conditions permitted.

Those helicopters equipped to operate at night continued to buzz around the smoke-filled region, working frantically to tackle the flames, before stronger gusts are forecast to sweep back in to the Los Angeles basin overnight.

Related Topics

Fire Water Canada Company Los Angeles Same 2016 TV From

Recent Stories

Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply ..

Hunger crisis in Gaza worsens amid critical supply shortages: UN

22 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 10 January 2025

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 10 January 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody fr ..

UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon

9 hours ago
 DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deal ..

DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deals

10 hours ago
 Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set f ..

Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set for Team Cup showdown at Abu Dh ..

10 hours ago
UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on pr ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on presidential election victory, t ..

11 hours ago
 Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with ..

Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with mandate to supercharge sustai ..

11 hours ago
 Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey ..

Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey havoc

11 hours ago
 Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited ..

Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited first step, senior UN official ..

11 hours ago
 'Venezuela will be free': anti-Maduro protests roi ..

'Venezuela will be free': anti-Maduro protests roil Caracas

11 hours ago
 US tariff and inflation fears rattle global market ..

US tariff and inflation fears rattle global markets

11 hours ago

More Stories From World