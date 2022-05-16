UrduPoint.com

Air Temperature In New Delhi Soars To Record 50 Degrees Celsius

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2022 | 07:53 PM

The air temperature in several areas of New Delhi has soared to a national record high of 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), as the stifling heat hit the north of the country over the weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department

NEW DELHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th May, 2022) The air temperature in several areas of New Delhi has soared to a national record high of 50 degrees Celsius (122 Fahrenheit), as the stifling heat hit the north of the country over the weekend, according to the India Meteorological Department.

On Sunday, the weather equipment recorded the peak of 45 degrees Celsius in several parts of India, with the air temperature in some areas of New Delhi exceeding 47 degrees Celsius. The Mungeshpur locality in North Delhi became the hottest place in the country, as the temperature jumped up to 49.2 degrees Celsius. At the same time, the Najafgarh district in South West Delhi reported 49.

1 degrees Celsius.

This is the first time the temperature in several areas of the Indian capital exceeded 49 degrees Celsius. The previous maximum of 48.4 degrees Celsius was recorded at a weather station in the residential area of Palam in South West Delhi on May 26, 1998.

Indian meteorologists expect the movement of air masses to reduce the temperature in the north-west of the country in the coming days.

Last week, the Indian meteorological department declared the highest, red level of danger for the state of Rajasthan and the second-highest, orange level, for a number of other states in the north-west of India.

