Air Threat Registered in Kiev - City Administration

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The administration of the Ukrainian capital of Kiev said on Thursday that an air threat had been detected in the city.

"Attention! An air threat has been detected! If the sirens are turned on, we ask everyone to immediately follow to the shelter of civil protection," the authority tweeted.

CNN correspondent Matthew Chance reported earlier in the day, citing the Ukrainian Interior Ministry, that explosions heard in Kiev were missile strikes.