Air Traffic at Geneva Airport Blocked by Climate Activists - Airport Authorities

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) About 100 climate activists demanding a ban on private jets occupied the runway of Geneva Airport on Tuesday, thus blocking air traffic for an hour before they were taken away by police officers, the airport authorities and Greenpeace said.

"Due to an incursion of people on the runway, air traffic was temporarily interrupted. It has been resuming gradually since 12:40 (10:40 GMT)," the airport tweeted.

Meanwhile, Greenpeace specified in a statement posted on its website that nearly a "hundred activists supporting Greenpeace, Stay Grounded, Extinction Rebellion, Scientist Rebellion and other climate movement groups from 17 countries" had blocked Europe's largest private jet fair at the airport in order to draw attention to the global climate problems aggravated by the use of private aircraft.

"Geneva is home to one of the airports with the most private jet traffic in Europe. This is where change must begin: we need to drastically reduce aviation to halt climate catastrophe and the destruction of life. The first step is to ban private jets now!" Joel Perret, a spokesperson from Extinction Rebellion Geneve climate group, was quoted as saying in Greenpeace's statement .

The activists chained themselves to planes before the police arrived at the scene, and regular air traffic was resumed in an hour after the action's start, local media reported.