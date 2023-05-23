UrduPoint.com

Air Traffic At Geneva Airport Blocked By Climate Activists - Airport Authorities

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 23, 2023 | 07:03 PM

Air Traffic at Geneva Airport Blocked by Climate Activists - Airport Authorities

About 100 climate activists demanding a ban on private jets occupied the runway of Geneva Airport on Tuesday, thus blocking air traffic for an hour before they were taken away by police officers, the airport authorities and Greenpeace said

GENEVA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2023) About 100 climate activists demanding a ban on private jets occupied the runway of Geneva Airport on Tuesday, thus blocking air traffic for an hour before they were taken away by police officers, the airport authorities and Greenpeace said.

"Due to an incursion of people on the runway, air traffic was temporarily interrupted. It has been resuming gradually since 12:40 (10:40 GMT)," the airport tweeted.

Meanwhile, Greenpeace specified in a statement posted on its website that nearly a "hundred activists supporting Greenpeace, Stay Grounded, Extinction Rebellion, Scientist Rebellion and other climate movement groups from 17 countries" had blocked Europe's largest private jet fair at the airport in order to draw attention to the global climate problems aggravated by the use of private aircraft.

"Geneva is home to one of the airports with the most private jet traffic in Europe. This is where change must begin: we need to drastically reduce aviation to halt climate catastrophe and the destruction of life. The first step is to ban private jets now!" Joel Perret, a spokesperson from Extinction Rebellion Geneve climate group, was quoted as saying in Greenpeace's statement .

The activists chained themselves to planes before the police arrived at the scene, and regular air traffic was resumed in an hour after the action's start, local media reported.

Related Topics

Police Europe Traffic Geneva Media From Airport

Recent Stories

McCarthy Tells Republicans 'We Are Nowhere Near De ..

McCarthy Tells Republicans 'We Are Nowhere Near Deal Yet' on Debt Ceiling - Repo ..

4 seconds ago
 EU Defense Ministers Fail to Agree on New Military ..

EU Defense Ministers Fail to Agree on New Military Aid to Ukraine - Borrell

6 seconds ago
 IHC serves notice to IGP in contempt case

IHC serves notice to IGP in contempt case

7 seconds ago
 Italy unveils 2-bn-euro package for flooded northe ..

Italy unveils 2-bn-euro package for flooded northeast

9 seconds ago
 PSX loses 95.76 points

PSX loses 95.76 points

11 seconds ago
 Protesting Railroad Workers Break Into Building of ..

Protesting Railroad Workers Break Into Building of European Commission in Paris ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.