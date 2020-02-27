UrduPoint.com
Air Traffic At Tripoli's Mitiga International Airport Suspended Due To Shelling

Faizan Hashmi 44 seconds ago Thu 27th February 2020 | 03:27 PM

Mitiga International Airport in the Libyan capital of Tripoli said on Thursday it had suspended air traffic after being attacked

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Mitiga International Airport in the Libyan capital of Tripoli said on Thursday it had suspended air traffic after being attacked.

"Air traffic was suspended at Mitiga International Airport due to continuous shelling," the airport administration wrote on Facebook.

The airport's operation is often disrupted by the ongoing fighting on the outskirts of Tripoli between the two rival forces in the country � the Libyan National Army and the UN-backed Government of National Accord.

