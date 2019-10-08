Air Traffic Between Russia, Georgia May Be Restored in Near Future - Russian Lawmaker

(@FahadShabbir)

The air traffic between Russia and Georgia may be restored in the immediate future, Leonid Kalashnikov, the head of the Russian lower house's committee for the Commonwealth of Independent States affairs, said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th October, 2019) The air traffic between Russia and Georgia may be restored in the immediate future, Leonid Kalashnikov, the head of the Russian lower house's committee for the Commonwealth of Independent States affairs, said on Tuesday.

Moscow suspended direct flights to and from Georgia indefinitely starting July 8 over security concerns after eruption of anti-Russian protests in Tbilisi.

"I will not currently reveal the exact time frame. I think we could expect this in the immediate future," Kalashnikov said after his meeting with representatives of the Alliance of Patriots of Georgia.