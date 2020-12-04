Air Traffic Between Russia, Karabakh May Resume in December - NKR Source

The authorities of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) and Russia are discussing the issue of reopening air traffic, and the first flights from Russia may land at the Stepanakert airport as early as in December, a source in the NKR administration told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The authorities of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) and Russia are discussing the issue of reopening air traffic, and the first flights from Russia may land at the Stepanakert airport as early as in December, a source in the NKR administration told Sputnik.

"Now both sides we and Russia are making efforts to make this happen," the source said, answering about the possibility of resuming air traffic with Stepanakert by the end of the year.

He added that the airport would also serve passenger flights, which are expected to arrive in NKR not only from Moscow, but also from Russian regions.

Another source confirmed these plans.

"Probably, by the end of this month we will witness how the first Russian planes will land in Nagorno-Karabakh," he said.

David Babayan, an aide to the president of the unrecognized republic earlier also told Sputnik about the possibility of an early opening of an airport in Karabakh. The opening of air traffic will become an important aspect of the economic recovery of the region after the recent aggravation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani military conflict, he said.