UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Traffic Between Russia, Karabakh May Resume In December - NKR Source

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 09:33 PM

Air Traffic Between Russia, Karabakh May Resume in December - NKR Source

The authorities of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) and Russia are discussing the issue of reopening air traffic, and the first flights from Russia may land at the Stepanakert airport as early as in December, a source in the NKR administration told Sputnik

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th December, 2020) The authorities of the unrecognized Nagorno-Karabakh Republic (NKR) and Russia are discussing the issue of reopening air traffic, and the first flights from Russia may land at the Stepanakert airport as early as in December, a source in the NKR administration told Sputnik.

"Now both sides we and Russia are making efforts to make this happen," the source said, answering about the possibility of resuming air traffic with Stepanakert by the end of the year.

He added that the airport would also serve passenger flights, which are expected to arrive in NKR not only from Moscow, but also from Russian regions.

Another source confirmed these plans.

"Probably, by the end of this month we will witness how the first Russian planes will land in Nagorno-Karabakh," he said.

David Babayan, an aide to the president of the unrecognized republic earlier also told Sputnik about the possibility of an early opening of an airport in Karabakh. The opening of air traffic will become an important aspect of the economic recovery of the region after the recent aggravation of the Armenian-Azerbaijani military conflict, he said.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Traffic Stepanakert May December From Airport

Recent Stories

Germany's AfD Delegation to Discuss Nord Stream 2 ..

3 minutes ago

Madrid suspends New Year's Eve events in city cent ..

3 minutes ago

Pre-recording panel discussion for International H ..

3 minutes ago

Punjab govt providing Gossyplure on subsidy to pro ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Refutes Foreign Medi ..

7 minutes ago

Citizens urged to observe cleanliness against deng ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.