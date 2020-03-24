UrduPoint.com
Air Traffic Between US, Other Countries Dropped By 87% Due To COVID-19 - DHS

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 02:50 AM

Air Traffic Between US, Other Countries Dropped by 87% Due to COVID-19 - DHS

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) The air traffic between the United States and countries most affected by the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak has dropped 87 percent, a US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) official told reporters.

"The traffic between Europe and the United States, and China, and countries we have travel with has dropped by 87 percent.

This is an enormous drop," the official said during a press briefing on Monday.

Traffic on the US-Canadian border, the official added, dropped by 75 percent and on the southern border by almost two thirds.

Earlier in March, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said world airline business could lose up to $113 billion this year due to travel restrictions and flight cancellations from concerns over the pandemic.

