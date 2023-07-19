Air Traffic Control Staff Shortages in North America Cause 'Unacceptable' Delays - IATA

Air traffic control shortages in North America led to "unacceptable" delays and cancellations of travels in the US and Canada, International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General Willie Walsh said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Air traffic control shortages in North America led to "unacceptable" delays and cancellations of travels in the US and Canada, International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General Willie Walsh said on Wednesday.

"ATC staff shortages in North America continue to produce unacceptable delays and disruptions for the traveling public on both sides of the border," Walsh said in a statement.

Although US passenger airline employment is now at its highest level in over two decades, he added, over three-quarters of air traffic control facilities in the United States are staffed below the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) 85% threshold.

"The situations in New York Terminal Radar Approach Control and Miami Tower are extreme at 54% and 66%, respectively," he added.

Controller shortages in Canada led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights, the IATA chief noted.

"Ottawa and Washington, DC need to take ownership of the issues under their direct control and lead in resolving them," Walsh said.

He urged the two countries to refrain from doubling down on costly and poorly thought-out air travel consumer rights regulations. That would free up resources across the entire value chain to enhance the customer experience, he added.