Open Menu

Air Traffic Control Staff Shortages In North America Cause 'Unacceptable' Delays - IATA

Muhammad Irfan Published July 19, 2023 | 10:47 PM

Air Traffic Control Staff Shortages in North America Cause 'Unacceptable' Delays - IATA

Air traffic control shortages in North America led to "unacceptable" delays and cancellations of travels in the US and Canada, International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General Willie Walsh said on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2023) Air traffic control shortages in North America led to "unacceptable" delays and cancellations of travels in the US and Canada, International Air Transport Association (IATA) Director General Willie Walsh said on Wednesday.

"ATC staff shortages in North America continue to produce unacceptable delays and disruptions for the traveling public on both sides of the border," Walsh said in a statement.

Although US passenger airline employment is now at its highest level in over two decades, he added, over three-quarters of air traffic control facilities in the United States are staffed below the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) 85% threshold.

"The situations in New York Terminal Radar Approach Control and Miami Tower are extreme at 54% and 66%, respectively," he added.

Controller shortages in Canada led to the cancellation of hundreds of flights, the IATA chief noted.

"Ottawa and Washington, DC need to take ownership of the issues under their direct control and lead in resolving them," Walsh said.

He urged the two countries to refrain from doubling down on costly and poorly thought-out air travel consumer rights regulations. That would free up resources across the entire value chain to enhance the customer experience, he added.

Related Topics

Washington Canada Traffic Ottawa Lead Miami New York United States Border From Anti Terrorism Court Employment

Recent Stories

Russia Wants to See Actions Leading to SWIFT Conne ..

Russia Wants to See Actions Leading to SWIFT Connection as Part of Grain Deal - ..

4 seconds ago
 Afghan Women Protest in Kabul Against Beauty Salon ..

Afghan Women Protest in Kabul Against Beauty Salon Closures - Source

38 seconds ago
 Sajid Sadpara ascends Broad Peak

Sajid Sadpara ascends Broad Peak

40 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif grieved ove ..

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif grieved over death of Ashraf Nawabi

41 seconds ago
 Guterres warns against malicious use of artificial ..

Guterres warns against malicious use of artificial intelligence (AI); calls for ..

43 seconds ago
 Producers of Russian Fertilizers Lost $1.6 Bln Due ..

Producers of Russian Fertilizers Lost $1.6 Bln Due to High Cost of Ship Charteri ..

44 seconds ago
Russia Showed Endurance, Tolerance When Extending ..

Russia Showed Endurance, Tolerance When Extending Grain Deal - Putin

7 minutes ago
 Russia Harvests Over 21 Million Tonnes of Grain - ..

Russia Harvests Over 21 Million Tonnes of Grain - Agriculture Minister

7 minutes ago
 US Oil Demand Underwhelms Even After Biden Admin. ..

US Oil Demand Underwhelms Even After Biden Admin. Stops Reserve Draws

7 minutes ago
 Germany to Help Ukraine Find Alternative Route for ..

Germany to Help Ukraine Find Alternative Route for Grain Export - Baerbock

7 minutes ago
 New $1.3Bln Ukraine Aid Package Includes NASAMS, D ..

New $1.3Bln Ukraine Aid Package Includes NASAMS, Drones, Artillery Rounds - Pent ..

14 minutes ago
 Hungary's Szijjarto Says Ukraine's Suppliers of Cl ..

Hungary's Szijjarto Says Ukraine's Suppliers of Cluster Munitions Liable for Cas ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From World