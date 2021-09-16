UrduPoint.com

Air Traffic, Public Transport Suspended In Israel Due To Yom Kippur Holiday

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 28 minutes ago Thu 16th September 2021 | 01:50 AM

Air Traffic, Public Transport Suspended in Israel Due to Yom Kippur Holiday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The operations of the public transport and air traffic in Israel was stopped until Thursday evening due to the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur celebrated for two days, the state-run Kan broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

All the shops and other entities closed at 3:00 p.m. (12:00 GMT), and Israeli TV-channels suspended broadcasting.

Yom Kippur is the tenth day of the Jewish month of Tishrei, and this period must be devoted to forgiveness and penance. The holiday implies a strict fasting mandatory for everyone including kids and elderly people. At Yom Kippur it is forbidden to eat, drink, wash the face and use cosmetics, as well as to work and use gadgets. In addition, it is also forbidden to brush the teeth and wear leather shoes this day. The Jewish are supposed to pray and repent their sins, as the sentence for the upcoming year is believed to be sealed at Yom Kippur.

Related Topics

Israel Traffic Jew P

Recent Stories

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to Fran ..

UAE, France issue joint statement on visit to France of Mohamed bin Zayed

2 hours ago
 UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conf ..

UAE, Israel convene their first joint virtual conference on R&amp;D

3 hours ago
 Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan ..

Blinken, NATO Head Stoltenberg Discuss Afghanistan, Future NATO Strategy - State ..

2 hours ago
 Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans f ..

Greek Foreign Ministry Says Has No Info of Plans for Meeting Between Dendias, La ..

2 hours ago
 Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to ..

Estonia, France Request UNSC Meeting Wednesday to Address North Korea - Source t ..

2 hours ago
 Greece, US to Sign New Defense Agreement in Washin ..

Greece, US to Sign New Defense Agreement in Washington in October - Foreign Mini ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.