Air Traffic, Public Transport Suspended in Israel Due to Yom Kippur Holiday

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th September, 2021) The operations of the public transport and air traffic in Israel was stopped until Thursday evening due to the Jewish holiday of Yom Kippur celebrated for two days, the state-run Kan broadcaster reported on Wednesday.

All the shops and other entities closed at 3:00 p.m. (12:00 GMT), and Israeli TV-channels suspended broadcasting.

Yom Kippur is the tenth day of the Jewish month of Tishrei, and this period must be devoted to forgiveness and penance. The holiday implies a strict fasting mandatory for everyone including kids and elderly people. At Yom Kippur it is forbidden to eat, drink, wash the face and use cosmetics, as well as to work and use gadgets. In addition, it is also forbidden to brush the teeth and wear leather shoes this day. The Jewish are supposed to pray and repent their sins, as the sentence for the upcoming year is believed to be sealed at Yom Kippur.