(@imziishan)

Koltsovo Airport in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg has resumed the full operation of its main runway hours after a military airplane made an emergency landing, sources told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Koltsovo Airport in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg has resumed the full operation of its main runway hours after a military airplane made an emergency landing, sources told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The airport resumed work on the reception and departure of aircraft," the airport's press representative said.

No injuries were reported after a military airplane carrying 20 passengers made an emergency landing, subsequently shutting down airport traffic for some hours. According to preliminary information, the cause was a technical malfunction with the landing gear.