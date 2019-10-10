UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Air Traffic Resumes At Airport In Russia's Yekaterinburg Hours After Emergency Landing

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 09:06 PM

Air Traffic Resumes at Airport in Russia's Yekaterinburg Hours After Emergency Landing

Koltsovo Airport in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg has resumed the full operation of its main runway hours after a military airplane made an emergency landing, sources told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Koltsovo Airport in the Russian city of Yekaterinburg has resumed the full operation of its main runway hours after a military airplane made an emergency landing, sources told Sputnik on Thursday.

"The airport resumed work on the reception and departure of aircraft," the airport's press representative said.

No injuries were reported after a military airplane carrying 20 passengers made an emergency landing, subsequently shutting down airport traffic for some hours. According to preliminary information, the cause was a technical malfunction with the landing gear.

Related Topics

Russia Traffic Yekaterinburg Airport

Recent Stories

Hamdan bin Mohammed visits stands of government en ..

40 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler unveils historical, literary works i ..

40 minutes ago

Appointments in Railways made purely under rules: ..

4 minutes ago

NAB issues mechanism to regulators for curbing fra ..

4 minutes ago

Dolphin Squad, PRU arrest 1134 accused in last mon ..

4 minutes ago

Pakistan Praises Turkey's Role in Syrian Conflict ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.