Air Traffic Talks Between Russia, Czech Republic to Take Place on Friday in Prague

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th September, 2019) Talks between the Czech and Russian transport ministries on air traffic will take place on September 13 in Prague.

The talks are aimed at resolving the air dispute between the countries that started in July, when Russia's Aeroflot and its low cost subsidiary Pobeda canceled a number of flights from Moscow to Prague, due to the Czech Republic's decision to nullify the airline's flight permit.

Heads of the civil aviation departments of the transport ministries of the two countries will hold the talks. The negotiations will address the aspects related to transportation on the Czech-Russian route for the near future.