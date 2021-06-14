UrduPoint.com
Air Traffic Through Ukraine Dropped 60% Since 2014 - Regulator

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Mon 14th June 2021 | 07:07 PM

Andrii Yarmak, the head of Ukrainian air traffic regulator UkSATSE, said on Monday that the country saw air traffic through its airspace shrink by 60% since 2014

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2021) Andrii Yarmak, the head of Ukrainian air traffic regulator UkSATSE, said on Monday that the country saw air traffic through its airspace shrink by 60% since 2014.

"Some 30% of transit air traffic [over Ukraine] used to take the Crimean route, with another 30% flying over eastern Ukraine, meaning we lost some 60% of transit potential in 2014-2015," he told the BizCensor, a Ukrainian business news website.

Ukraine closed its airspace to Russian airlines in 2015.

