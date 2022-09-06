UrduPoint.com

Air Traffic To US Halted Due To Glitch In Radar System - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 06, 2022 | 07:05 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) All flights to the United States have been temporarily delayed due to a glitch in the radar system used for navigating oceanic crossings, an NBC news reporter said on Tuesday, citing a pilot.

"Pilot on overhead on AMS flight to JFK about to take off says the radar system that facilitates the oceanic crossings is down so all traffic heading to the US can't take off. All flights will be grounded for several hours. Heading back to the gate," NBC News Producer Susan Kroll tweeted.

