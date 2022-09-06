UrduPoint.com

Air Traffic To US Halted Due To Radar System Glitch, FAA Says American Flights Unaffected

Faizan Hashmi Published September 06, 2022 | 11:43 PM

Air Traffic to US Halted Due to Radar System Glitch, FAA Says American Flights Unaffected

All flights to the United States have been temporarily delayed due to a glitch in the radar system used for navigating oceanic crossings, an NBC News reporter said on Tuesday, citing a pilot

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th September, 2022) All flights to the United States have been temporarily delayed due to a glitch in the radar system used for navigating oceanic crossings, an NBC news reporter said on Tuesday, citing a pilot.

"Pilot on overhead on AMS flight to JFK about to take off says the radar system that facilitates the oceanic crossings is down so all traffic heading to the US can't take off. All flights will be grounded for several hours. Heading back to the gate," NBC News Producer Susan Kroll tweeted.

A representative of the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) told Sputnik that US flights have not been impacted.

"US flights were not affected," the representative said.

Related Topics

Traffic United States All

Recent Stories

PSG face backlash over mockery of train travel opt ..

PSG face backlash over mockery of train travel option

59 seconds ago
 Poland Signs Military Contracts for Almost $1.5Bln ..

Poland Signs Military Contracts for Almost $1.5Bln - Reports

1 minute ago
 Poland Asking Nigeria for Increased Gas, Oil Suppl ..

Poland Asking Nigeria for Increased Gas, Oil Supplies - President

1 minute ago
 Kwarteng Appointed as UK Chancellor of Exchequer - ..

Kwarteng Appointed as UK Chancellor of Exchequer - Prime Minister's Office

1 minute ago
 Govt taking tough decisions to benefit nation: Sen ..

Govt taking tough decisions to benefit nation: Senator Afnan

6 minutes ago
 Rising trend of water level in rivers

Rising trend of water level in rivers

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.