UrduPoint.com

Air Transport Industry Losses In 2020-2022 To Reach $200Bln Due To COVID-19 - IATA

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 33 seconds ago Mon 04th October 2021 | 06:50 PM

Air Transport Industry Losses in 2020-2022 to Reach $200Bln Due to COVID-19 - IATA

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th October, 2021) The air transport industry losses in 2020-2022 will amount to more than $200 billion due to the ongoing pandemic, while demand for air travel is expected to continue increasing next year but will still remain below the pre-pandemic 2019 levels, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Monday.

"Net industry losses are expected to reduce to $11.6 billion in 2022 after a $51.8 billion loss in 2021 (worsened from the $47.7 billion loss estimated in April). Net 2020 loss estimates have been revised to $137.7 billion (from $126.4 billion). Adding these up, total industry losses in 2020-2022 are expected to reach $201 billion," IATA said in a release.

Air travel demand for 2021 is expected to stand at 40% of 2019 levels and to rise to 61% in 2022, the release said.

The number of passengers in 2021 will reach 2.3 billion and will grow to the level of 2014 at 3.4 billion passengers in 2022 and will be significantly below the 4.5 billion travelers in 2019, according to the release.

IATA estimates that strong demand for air cargo will continue with 2021 demand at 7.9% above 2019 levels and will grow to 13.2% above 2019 levels in 2022.

Unlike international travel that will remain severely depressed due to the travel restrictions, domestic air travel is expected to come back to the pre-pandemic levels in 2022, the release said.

Related Topics

April 2019 2020 From Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train ..

Zayed Higher Organisation, Siemens Energy to train, employ People of Determinati ..

5 minutes ago
 WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

WJMES kicks off tomorrow at Expo Centre Sharjah

36 minutes ago
 OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

OPPO Releases New OPPO A16 in Pakistan

40 minutes ago
 The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Feat ..

The Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G Comes with Awesome Features and a Powerful Chipset, p ..

1 hour ago
 Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup ..

Fans buy tickets for Pakistan-India T20 World Cup match within no time  

1 hour ago
 Arada begins work on second phase of family entert ..

Arada begins work on second phase of family entertainment hotspot Madar at Aljad ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.