Air Travel Between Aleppo, Cairo to Resume in Near Future - Russian Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th February, 2020) Air travel between Syria's Aleppo and Egyptian capital Cairo is expected to resume in the near future nearly nine years after the city fell into the arms of rebel fighters and later terrorists, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said Thursday.

"[There are plans] to restore air links between Aleppo and Cairo in the near future," Zakharova said at a weekly briefing.

Last week, the Aleppo International Airport received a flight with 120 people from Syrian capital Damascus, the first since the airport was shuttered in 2012.

Earlier this month, Syrian Arab Army regained control over the entire stretch of the M5 highway, linking Aleppo to Damascus.