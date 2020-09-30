Air Travel Industry Needs Global Coronavirus Testing Plan Amid Falling Demand - IATA

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Internationally-agreed on testing for the novel coronavirus is critical to restoring the air travel industry as significantly low travel demand continued in the month of August, the International Air Transport Association watchdog (IATA) said in a statement on Tuesday.

IATA noted that International passenger demand plummeted 88.3 percent compared to August 2019 and only mildly improved over the 91.8 percent decline recorded in July.

"We need an internationally agreed regime of pre-departure COVID-19 testing to give governments the confidence to reopen borders, and passengers the confidence to travel by air again. Globally tens of millions of jobs depend on aviation," the statement said.

IATA downgraded its traffic forecast for the rest of 2020 to reflect a weaker-than-expected recovery, predicting full-year traffic to be down 66 percent compared to 2019. Its previously estimate noted a decline of 63 percent.

Forward bookings for air travel in the fourth quarter show that the recovery since the April low point will continue to falter, the statement added.

IATA's Director General and CEO Alexandre de Juniac said in the statement. That August's "disastrous traffic performance" puts a cap on the industry's worst-ever summer season.

"International demand recovery is virtually non-existent and domestic markets in Australia and Japan actually regressed in the face of new outbreaks and travel restrictions," he said.

Juniac explained that cash generated during the busy summer season in the northern hemisphere traditionally provided airlines with a cushion during the lean autumn and winter seasons.

"This year, airlines have no such protection. Absent additional government relief measures and a reopening of borders, hundreds of thousands of airline jobs will disappear. But it is not just airlines and airline jobs at risk. If borders don't reopen the livelihoods of these people will be at grave risk," Juniac said.