Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 09th March 2021 | 08:53 PM

Air Travelers Gain Confidence as COVID-19 Risks Become More Manageable - Poll

A survey of recent airline passengers shows growing confidence that pandemic mitigation measures such as vaccinations can reduce travel risk to levels that allow nations to reopen borders, according to a new poll by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) A survey of recent airline passengers shows growing confidence that pandemic mitigation measures such as vaccinations can reduce travel risk to levels that allow nations to reopen borders, according to a new poll by the International Air Transport Association (IATA) on Tuesday.

A belief that airline travel is becoming safer was reflected in future travel plans, a press release explaining the poll said.

"Those expecting to travel within a few months of 'COVID-19 containment' now account for 57percent of survey respondents (improved from 49 percent in September 2020)," the release said. "This is supported by vaccine rollout which indicates that 81 percent of people will be more likely to travel once vaccinated," IATA said in a release regarding the poll.

The poll also revealed obstacles to a return to normal as about 84 percent of respondents said they will not travel to countries that require arriving passengers to quarantine for up to two weeks.

Survey participants also said a return to pre-pandemic business travel will take time, with 62 percent of respondents saying they are likely to travel less for business even after the virus is contained.

The IATA said it advocates internationally recognized health credentials and nearly nine of ten people surveyed (89 percent) agreed that governments need to standardize vaccine and testing certificates.

