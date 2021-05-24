UrduPoint.com
AirBaltic Says Avoiding Belarus Airspace After Blogger's Arrest

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Mon 24th May 2021 | 02:58 PM

Latvia-based regional airline airBaltic on Monday said it was avoiding Belarusian airspace after Belarus forced a Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight carrying an opposition blogger to land and arrested him

RIGA, Latvia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Latvia-based regional airline airBaltic on Monday said it was avoiding Belarusian airspace after Belarus forced a Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight carrying an opposition blogger to land and arrested him.

Following the incident on Sunday, airBaltic "decided to avoid entering Belarus airspace until the situation becomes clearer or a decision is issued by the authorities," the company said in a statement.

