Latvia-based regional airline airBaltic on Monday said it was avoiding Belarusian airspace after Belarus forced a Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight carrying an opposition blogger to land and arrested him

RIGA, Latvia, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2021 ) :Latvia-based regional airline airBaltic on Monday said it was avoiding Belarusian airspace after Belarus forced a Vilnius-bound Ryanair flight carrying an opposition blogger to land and arrested him.

Following the incident on Sunday, airBaltic "decided to avoid entering Belarus airspace until the situation becomes clearer or a decision is issued by the authorities," the company said in a statement.