Open Menu

Airbnb Agrees 576-mn-euro Deal In Italy Tax Dispute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2023 | 10:07 PM

Airbnb agrees 576-mn-euro deal in Italy tax dispute

Short-term rental platform Airbnb said Wednesday it has agreed to pay Italy's tax agency 576 million euros ($621 million) following allegations of tax evasion

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Short-term rental platform Airbnb said Wednesday it has agreed to pay Italy's tax agency 576 million Euros ($621 million) following allegations of tax evasion.

Italy's financial police seized over 779 million euros from the online accommodation service last month on the order of Milan prosecutors, who accused the site of having failed to collect a rental income tax from landlords in the period from 2017 to 2021.

"Airbnb Ireland has finalised a settlement" which "covers host withholdings during the 2017 to 2021 period, for an aggregate payment of 576 million euros. We are not seeking to recover any of this sum from our hosts," the company said.

"We are continuing our constructive engagement with the Italian authorities for 2022 and 2023," it added.

Airbnb use has grown dramatically in recent years across the world, with the US-based platform allowing users to find accommodation in a private home rather than a hotel.

The company said in November that it has challenged a 2017 Italian law which requires short-term rental platforms which process payments to withhold host income tax.

In Wednesday's statement, Airbnb said the Italian government's recent budget plans clarify how this process should work.

"We welcome the clarity offered by this planned update to Italian law and are preparing to comply by introducing new tools for applicable hosts to have their taxes withheld automatically by Airbnb, and paid to the Italian Revenue Agency on their behalf directly," it said.

Related Topics

World Police Budget Hotel Company Milan Ireland Italy SITE November 2017 From Government Million

Recent Stories

Pakistan leads charge on climate action at COP28 i ..

Pakistan leads charge on climate action at COP28 in Dubai

1 minute ago
 5 die, 10 injured in Bahawalpur road accident

5 die, 10 injured in Bahawalpur road accident

2 minutes ago
 Efforts underway to solve issues of public for fac ..

Efforts underway to solve issues of public for facilitating them: Asfanyar

2 minutes ago
 Islamia College commemorates 160th birth anniversa ..

Islamia College commemorates 160th birth anniversary of Sahibzada Abdul Qayyum K ..

1 minute ago
 Combat Commander Turkish Air Force visits Air Head ..

Combat Commander Turkish Air Force visits Air Headquarters

1 minute ago
 Minister visits CMH to inquire about injured soldi ..

Minister visits CMH to inquire about injured soldiers

1 minute ago
PHC asks ECP to ensure free, fair conduct of elect ..

PHC asks ECP to ensure free, fair conduct of elections

1 minute ago
 Bilawal calls for national unity to wipe out terro ..

Bilawal calls for national unity to wipe out terrorism from country

13 minutes ago
 Annual elections of Aiwan-e-Sahafat held

Annual elections of Aiwan-e-Sahafat held

13 minutes ago
 Chrysanthemum exhibition kicks off at Islamic Col ..

Chrysanthemum exhibition kicks off at Islamic College

11 minutes ago
 Gaza health ministry says out of children's vaccin ..

Gaza health ministry says out of children's vaccines

11 minutes ago
 Court dismisses PTI founder chairman's bail in Tos ..

Court dismisses PTI founder chairman's bail in Toshakhana case

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World