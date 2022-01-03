Airbnb Agrees to $91,000 Settlement With US Treasury over Cuba Sanctions ViolationS

The vacation rental company Airbnb has agreed to a settlement of more than $91,000 for processing payments that violated US sanctions against Cuba, the Treasury Department said on Monday

"Airbnb Payments agreed to remit $91,172.

29 to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of sanctions against Cuba," the Treasury Department said in a statement, citing the action by the wholly-owned unit of San Francisco, California-based Airbnb.

Airbnb Payments processed payments related to guests traveling for reasons outside of categories authorized by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the statement said.

In addition, Airbnb Payments failed to keep certain required records associated with Cuba-related transactions, according to the statement.