UrduPoint.com

Airbnb Agrees To $91,000 Settlement With US Treasury Over Cuba Sanctions ViolationS

Muhammad Irfan Published January 03, 2022 | 10:43 PM

Airbnb Agrees to $91,000 Settlement With US Treasury over Cuba Sanctions ViolationS

The vacation rental company Airbnb has agreed to a settlement of more than $91,000 for processing payments that violated US sanctions against Cuba, the Treasury Department said on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd January, 2022) The vacation rental company Airbnb has agreed to a settlement of more than $91,000 for processing payments that violated US sanctions against Cuba, the Treasury Department said on Monday.

"Airbnb Payments agreed to remit $91,172.

29 to settle its potential civil liability for apparent violations of sanctions against Cuba," the Treasury Department said in a statement, citing the action by the wholly-owned unit of San Francisco, California-based Airbnb.

Airbnb Payments processed payments related to guests traveling for reasons outside of categories authorized by the Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC), the statement said.

In addition, Airbnb Payments failed to keep certain required records associated with Cuba-related transactions, according to the statement.

Related Topics

Company San Francisco Cuba

Recent Stories

Work on Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway completes: Murad S ..

Work on Hakla-D.I.Khan Motorway completes: Murad Saeed

1 minute ago
 Trump endorses Hungary's 'strong' right-wing leade ..

Trump endorses Hungary's 'strong' right-wing leader

1 minute ago
 AJK president for US role in resolving Kashmir iss ..

AJK president for US role in resolving Kashmir issue

1 minute ago
 SU's Institute of Sindhology announces awards 2020 ..

SU's Institute of Sindhology announces awards 2020

1 minute ago
 DC instructs fishermen to avoid going into sea as ..

DC instructs fishermen to avoid going into sea as stormy winds, rain forecast fo ..

30 minutes ago
 Three held for selling weapons illegally

Three held for selling weapons illegally

30 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.