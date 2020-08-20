Airbnb Announces Global Ban on House Parties Involving Over 16 People Over COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020) Online vacation rental service Airbnb announced on Thursday in a press release a global ban on parties and other public events involving over 16 people in apartments and houses offered by the service over the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today we're announcing a global ban on all parties and events at Airbnb listings, including a cap on occupancy at 16. This party ban applies to all future bookings on Airbnb and it will remain in effect indefinitely until further notice," the press release said.

The company also said that all clients would be informed of new rules, adding that those violating them will be prosecuted. In particular, Airbnb warns that it can block users or even file a lawsuit against them for violating the ban on public events.

"When the pandemic was declared, and social distancing became an important element in promoting public health and responsible travel, we updated our policies. We started by removing both the 'event-friendly' search filter from our platform as well as 'parties and events allowed' House Rules from any event-friendly listings. Most importantly, we introduced a new policy requiring all users to adhere to local COVID-19 public health mandates," the company added.

In fact, unauthorized parties have always been banned at sites offered by Airbnb. In particular, 73 percent of the company's listings globally already ban parties. The company historically allowed hosts to organize small parties, such as baby showers or birthday parties, if they are appropriate for their home and neighborhood.