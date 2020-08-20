UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airbnb Announces Global Ban On House Parties Involving Over 16 People Over COVID-19

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Thu 20th August 2020 | 11:00 PM

Airbnb Announces Global Ban on House Parties Involving Over 16 People Over COVID-19

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th August, 2020)   Online vacation rental service Airbnb announced on Thursday in a press release a global ban on parties and other public events involving over 16 people in apartments and houses offered by the service over the coronavirus pandemic.

"Today we're announcing a global ban on all parties and events at Airbnb listings, including a cap on occupancy at 16. This party ban applies to all future bookings on Airbnb and it will remain in effect indefinitely until further notice," the press release said.

The company also said that all clients would be informed of new rules, adding that those violating them will be prosecuted. In particular, Airbnb warns that it can block users or even file a lawsuit against them for violating the ban on public events.

"When the pandemic was declared, and social distancing became an important element in promoting public health and responsible travel, we updated our policies. We started by removing both the 'event-friendly' search filter from our platform as well as 'parties and events allowed' House Rules from any event-friendly listings. Most importantly, we introduced a new policy requiring all users to adhere to local COVID-19 public health mandates," the company added.

In fact, unauthorized parties have always been banned at sites offered by Airbnb. In particular, 73 percent of the company's listings globally already ban parties. The company historically allowed hosts to organize small parties, such as baby showers or birthday parties, if they are appropriate for their home and neighborhood.

Related Topics

Company All From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FAB distributes nearly AED4 million as part of COV ..

47 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Securities Market General Index up to 4, ..

48 minutes ago

Section-144 imposed in Tharparkar during Muharram

50 seconds ago

Record legislation done in 2 years: Ali Muhammad

52 seconds ago

North America cut from alpine ski circuit over COV ..

54 seconds ago

CDA to hire consultant to address traffic issues

55 seconds ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.