Airbnb Bans 'Party Houses' After Deadly Halloween Shooting - CEO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd November, 2019) Online real estate rental service Airbnb will be banning "party houses" and increasing scrutiny of reservations following a shooting that killed five people at a party on Thursday in northern California's Orinda, CEO and Co-founder Brian Chesky said Saturday.

"Starting today, we are banning 'party houses' and we are redoubling our efforts to combat unauthorized parties and get rid of abusive host and guest conduct, including conduct that leads to the terrible events we saw in Orinda," Chesky announced via his Twitter account.

Chesky described three steps which the company has decided to take, including expanding screening of so-called high risk reservations, creating a rapid response team to uproot party houses and taking immediate action against violators.

The move comes after a deadly shooting took place at a large Halloween party in a northern California property rented via Airbnb. Local broadcaster KTVU cited sources as saying the woman who rented the house falsely claimed that she wished to temporarily move her family away from forest fires raging in the south of the state, instead throwing a party that reportedly attracted more than a hundred people.

Police had not identified or arrested any suspects, San Francisco Chronicle quoted local police chief David Cook as saying.