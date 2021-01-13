UrduPoint.com
Airbnb Cancels Reservations For Biden Inauguration Due To Reports Of Violent Hate Groups

Wed 13th January 2021 | 11:07 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2021) Airbnb canceled reservations in the Washington, DC area for next week's inauguration in response to warnings that hate groups and armed militias plan to disrupt the swearing in of President-elect Joe Biden, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

"We are aware of reports emerging yesterday afternoon regarding armed militias and known hate groups that are attempting to travel and disrupt the Inauguration," the release said.

The company also said it had begun banning from its website individuals identified by police and media in the group of Trump supporters who stormed and occupied the US Capitol building last week.

Airbnb blocked new reservations for next week's inauguration festivities, the release added.

The threat of violence illustrated by the Capitol takeover, in which some protesters brought weapons inside the halls of Congress and at least five people reportedly died, prompted warnings from law enforcement of violent attacks by right-wing extremists who consider Biden to be a fraudulently elected president.

Prior to the Capitol Hill riot, police and political leaders in the region had urged people not to attend the inauguration due to the coronavirus pandemic.

