UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airbnb Cancels Washington Rentals During Biden Inauguration

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Thu 14th January 2021 | 12:24 AM

Airbnb cancels Washington rentals during Biden inauguration

Airbnb said Wednesday it will ban bookings in Washington around the time of President-elect Joe Biden's January 20 inauguration after local authorities asked people to stay away following the attack on the US Capitol

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Airbnb said Wednesday it will ban bookings in Washington around the time of President-elect Joe Biden's January 20 inauguration after local authorities asked people to stay away following the attack on the US Capitol.

"We are announcing that Airbnb will cancel reservations in the Washington, DC metro area during the inauguration week," the company said in a statement.

"Additionally, we will prevent any new reservations in the Washington, DC area from being booked during that time by blocking such reservations." Mobs of supporters of outgoing president Donald Trump's attacked the Capitol last week as lawmakers convened to certify Biden's victory in the November's election.

Some of the rioters stayed at Airbnb rentals in the city and its suburbs.

Facing the possibility of renewed protests from Trump supporters who believe the false claims that the elections were rigged, residents in the city had called on neighbors with Airbnbs not to rent during Biden's swearing-in.

Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser on Monday also asked visitors to stay home.

"We are asking Americans not to come to Washington DC for the 59th presidential inauguration on January 20 and to instead participate virtually," she said.

Airbnb said it also was investigating whether people named as participants in the Capitol attack by law enforcement had used their services.

"Through this work, we have identified numerous individuals who are either associated with known hate groups or otherwise involved in the criminal activity at the Capitol Building, and they have been banned from Airbnb's platform," the company said.

Related Topics

Election Attack Washington Company Metro Rent Trump January November Criminals From

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s non-oil trade hit AED1.033 trillion dur ..

26 minutes ago

US, Bahrain Sign Memorandum to Establish Trade Zon ..

26 minutes ago

World Muslim Communities Council calls for outlawi ..

1 hour ago

Fujairah oil product stocks fall for 4th week, lon ..

1 hour ago

Turkish Health Minister Gets COVID-19 Vaccine Shot ..

2 minutes ago

RDIF, Brazil's Uniao Quimica to Invite BRICS to Cr ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.