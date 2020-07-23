Airbnb CEO Says 'Incredibly Optimistic' Over Ongoing Global Travel Redistribution

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2020) Arbnb CEO Brian Chesky said the global travel industry is being "redistributed" as people chose smaller, local cities within their countries over big cities overseas, and Airbnb had recently booked a million customers a day in an expansion that is "incredibly optimistic."

"There's some kind of an interesting major trend here that I think is part of an even bigger global trend that I would call travel redistribution," Chesky said on Wednesday. "People aren't crossing borders that much, but they are traveling within their own country. Instead of Paris, people are going to places like Pittsburgh."

Chesky said the changes had led to business recovery amid the novel coronavirus pandemic that surprised Airbnb.

"I will say that we're seeing incredibly optimistic things that have far exceeded expectations that it almost defies logic.

We did one million room night bookings recently, in the middle of a pandemic. That's proof that defies logic," he said.

Chesky pointed out that Airbnb has learned a couple of key lessons on people's new travel habits.

"Lesson number one: People want to get out of their house right now, no matter where (they) are. A lot of people want to get out of their houses. Number two: They don't want to get there in a plane. They're willing to get somewhere and drive within two or three hundred miles. They're not really interested in going to the big cities. They want to go to less-urban areas, small towns, rural areas, even national parks. They want to be outdoors," he said.

"Airbnb kind of affords all these things," he said.

Aside from redistributed travel that has helped people avoid flying, zoom meetings have largely replaced in-person overseas travel, Chesky added.