Airbnb Suspends Activities In Russia And Belarus Over Situation In Ukraine - CEO
Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 09:30 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Airbnb has suspended its activities in Russia and Belarus over the military operation in Ukraine, company's CEO Brian Chersky said.
"Airbnb is suspending all operations in Russia and Belarus," Chersky tweeted.
