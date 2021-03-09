UrduPoint.com
Airborne Pollen Linked To Spikes In COVID-19 Infections

Tue 09th March 2021 | 06:20 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) The risk of being infected with the coronavirus increases in the presence of airborne pollen, a German-led study has found after investigating a spike in cases during the tree flowering season in the northern hemisphere.

The international research involved 154 scientists who studied data from 130 stations in 31 countries on five continents, under the leadership of the Technical University of Munich and the Helmholtz Zentrum Munchen.

The scientists started out from the premise that coexposure to airborne pollen enhances susceptibility to all respiratory viral infections ” regardless of whether you are allergic to pollen ” because high pollen concentrations weaken immune response in airways.

"If airborne pollen concentrations are high, and pollen grains are inhaled with the virus particles, fewer antiviral interferons are generated... Therefore, on days with a high concentration of pollen, it can lead to an increase in the number of respiratory illnesses. This also holds true for Covid-19," it reads.

Exposure to airborne pollen is unavoidable but Claudia Traidl-Hoffmann, an author of the study and a professor of environmental medicine, has recommended that vulnerable people wear a particle-filtering mask during peak flowering seasons to keep both pollen and viruses out of the airways.

