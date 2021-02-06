Airbus A320, which had to do a U-turn due to a partial failure of the radio communication system while en route from Moscow to Amsterdam, has safely landed in the Russian capital's Sheremetyevo Airport, Aeroflot spokesman Mikhail Demin said on Saturday

"Airbus 320 flying to Amsterdam made a landing at Sheremetyevo Airport at 17:30 [Moscow time, 14:30 GMT] after dumping fuel. The landing took place as usual," Demin told reporters.

The spokesman added the passengers on the returned aircraft would be sent to Amsterdam on an alternate jet. The departure was scheduled for 18:30 Moscow time.