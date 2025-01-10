Open Menu

Airbus Boosts Plane Deliveries In 2024

Umer Jamshaid Published January 10, 2025 | 02:20 AM

Airbus boosts plane deliveries in 2024

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2025) European plane maker Airbus said Thursday it increased aircraft deliveries to 766 as the company still struggles to return to pre-pandemic production levels.

The figure was higher than the 735 aircraft Airbus delivered to clients in 2023, but less than the 800 planes it initially hoped to shift in 2024.

"Given the complex and fast-changing environment we continue to operate in, we consider 2024 a good year," said the head of Airbus's commercial aircraft division, Christian Scherer.

Airbus and Boeing chopped production during the Covid crisis that started in 2019, as airlines stopped taking deliveries of planes.

They have had trouble scaling production back up as suppliers have struggled to replace staff they shed during the downturn.

Airbus was able to step up production at the end of the year, with engine manufacturer Safran saying it had given Airbus priority over airlines replacing engines.

Deliveries figures are an important indicator for the industry as airlines pay for aircraft when they take possession.

Airbus is set to release its 2024 financial performance report on February 20.

Scherer noted "sustained demand for new aircraft" last year, with Airbus registering 826 net orders.

That is far however from the record 2,094 it racked up in 2023.

Its order book of 8,658 aircraft is the equivalent of 10 years of work at its current pace of production.

Related Topics

Company February 2019 Christian From Industry Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody fr ..

UAE takes Abdul Rahman Al-Qaradawi into custody from Lebanon

40 minutes ago
 DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deal ..

DUPHAT 2025 concludes with AED9.35 billion in deals

1 hour ago
 Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set f ..

Continental Europeو Great Britain & Ireland set for Team Cup showdown at Abu Dh ..

2 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on pr ..

UAE President, VPs congratulate Joseph Aoun on presidential election victory, t ..

2 hours ago
 Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with ..

Global leaders to convene at ADSW Summit 2025 with mandate to supercharge sustai ..

2 hours ago
 Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey ..

Major LA fires '0%' contained as residents survey havoc

3 hours ago
Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited ..

Election of new president in Lebanon long-awaited first step, senior UN official ..

3 hours ago
 'Venezuela will be free': anti-Maduro protests roi ..

'Venezuela will be free': anti-Maduro protests roil Caracas

3 hours ago
 US tariff and inflation fears rattle global market ..

US tariff and inflation fears rattle global markets

3 hours ago
 Female gang busted, 3 arrested, looted jewelry rec ..

Female gang busted, 3 arrested, looted jewelry recovered

3 hours ago
 Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlo ..

Global stock markets mixed tracking US rates outlook

3 hours ago
 President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Or ..

President of Guatemala confers Grand Officer of Order of Antonio José de Irisar ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World