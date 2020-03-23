UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airbus Cancels 2019 Dividend, 2020 Forecasts Due To Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 55 seconds ago Mon 23rd March 2020 | 03:44 PM

Airbus cancels 2019 dividend, 2020 forecasts due to coronavirus

European aviation giant Airbus said Monday it would cancel the planned dividend payment for 2019 and also abandon its earnings forecasts for the current year because of the economic uncertainty sparked by the coronavirus pandemic

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2020 ) :European aviation giant Airbus said Monday it would cancel the planned dividend payment for 2019 and also abandon its earnings forecasts for the current year because of the economic uncertainty sparked by the coronavirus pandemic.

"We have withdrawn our 2020 guidance due to the volatility of the situation," Airbus chief executive Guillaume Faury said in a statement.

And as part of measures to bolster the group's liquidity and balance sheet in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Airbus would also "withdraw the 2019 dividend proposal of 1.80 Euros per share with an overall cash value of approximately 1.4 billion euros" ($1.5 billion), the statement said.

"Our first priority is protecting people while supporting efforts globally to curb the spread of the coronavirus," Faury said.

"We are also safeguarding our business to protect the future of Airbus and to ensure we can return to efficient operations once the situation recovers." Faury said he was convinced that Airbus and the broader aerospace sector will overcome this critical period.

" To ensure Airbus's financial flexibility, the board of directors had agreed to secure a new credit facility amounting to 15 billion euros in addition to the existing 3.0-billion-euro revolving credit facility, the statement continued.

With these decisions, Airbus would have "significant liquidity available to cope with additional cash requirements related to the coronavirus. Available liquidity now amounts to approximately 30 billion euros." Airbus said the measures were intended to "secure business continuity for itself even in a protracted crisis."Airbus is scheduled to hold its annual shareholders meeting in Amsterdam on April 16, but was discouraging physical attendance due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The group had already announced on Sunday that it planned to partially resume production and assembly work at its plants in France and Spain following four days of health and security checks.

Related Topics

Assembly Business France Amsterdam Spain April Sunday 2019 2020 Share Billion Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Facebook aims its Messenger at coronavirus battle

58 seconds ago

Total chops spending, ends share buybacks

59 seconds ago

Russia Does Not Expect Italy to Lift Sanctions for ..

3 minutes ago

China Supports Hosting Summer Olympics in Tokyo De ..

3 minutes ago

Russian Scientists to Study If Space Suits Can Bri ..

4 minutes ago

Russian Health Ministry Says Batch Production of C ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.