Airbus Delivers 142 Commercial Aircraft To China In 2021

Published February 23, 2022

Airbus delivered a total of 142 commercial aircraft to the Chinese market in 2021, Airbus China said Wednesday

BEIJING, Feb. 23 (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2022 ) :Airbus delivered a total of 142 commercial aircraft to the Chinese market in 2021, Airbus China said Wednesday.

China remained Airbus' largest single-country market globally. Commercial aircraft deliveries in the country accounted for more than 23 percent of Airbus' global deliveries in 2021, according to Airbus China.

The delivery volume also marks a year-on-year increase of more than 40 percent compared with its deliveries in the Chinese market in 2020.

Among the 142 commercial aircraft delivered to the Chinese market, 130 are single-aisle aircraft and 12 are widebodies.

By the end of last year, around 2,100 Airbus commercial airplanes were serving in the Chinese civil aviation market. Meanwhile, more than 330 Airbus helicopters were serving in the Chinese market, according to data from Airbus China.

