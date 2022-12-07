UrduPoint.com

Airbus Fails To Meet 2022 Aircraft Delivery Target

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 07, 2022 | 12:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th December, 2022) Airbus, Europe's leading aerospace corporation, has acknowledged that it will probably fail to meet its 2022 aircraft delivery target, according to the company's report, released on Tuesday.

"Based on its November deliveries of 68 commercial aircraft and the complex operating environment, Airbus SE considers its target to achieve 'around 700' commercial aircraft deliveries in 2022 to now be out of reach. The final figure is not expected to fall materially short of the 'around 700' delivery target," the company said.

Nevertheless, Airbus aircraft deliveries in November increased by 8 units or 13% compared to October showings.

Since the beginning of the year, 565 aircraft have been delivered, according to the company.

The company's orders over the past month have fallen 6.1 times down to 29 units. The total number of orders placed since January amounts to 1062 aircraft.

Airbus is one of the world's largest aerospace and defense corporations. The company consists of three divisions: Airbus SAS, which produces commercial aircraft, Airbus Defense and Space, and Airbus Helicopters.

