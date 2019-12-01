UrduPoint.com
Airbus Fires 16 Employees Amid German Military Spying Scandal - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2019) European aerospace giant Airbus has fired 16 employees suspected of internal industrial spying on German military projects, media reported Sunday.

An Airbus spokesman confirmed this in a comment to the German news agency dpa. German prosecutors in Munich will continue the probe that dates back to September, it added.

A department chief was among those sacked indefinitely, according to the Spiegel weekly.

The suspects were found to be in possession of secret documents that they should not have had, it said.

The documents were reportedly related to two military projects of the German armed forces and stemmed from an authority that answered directly to the German Defense Ministry.

The magazine cited sources in Airbus as saying in summer that the projects were not related to military jets, drones or space. The company is said to be one of Germany's largest military suppliers.

