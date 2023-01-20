Airbus Helicopters Ready to Help in Investigation of Helicopter Crash in Brovary

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th January, 2023) The Franco-German company Airbus Helicopters told RIA Novosti on Friday that it is ready to help in the investigation of the helicopter crash in the city of Brovary, which is located in the Kiev region.

On Wednesday, a helicopter crashed near a kindergarten and residential buildings. According to police, Ukrainian Interior Minister Denys Monastyrsky and his first deputy Yevgeny Enin, who were on board the chopper alongside with another seven people, died in the accident.

According to the emergency service of Ukraine, as a result of the helicopter crash, 14 people were killed, including a child, and 25 people were injured, including 11 children.

"Airbus Helicopters remains at the disposal of the accident investigation authorities to assist them in all matters related to the investigation of this accident," the company said.

Airbus also expressed its deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of those affected by the accident.