UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airbus Launches Program To Create Narrow-Body Aircraft With Ever-Longest Range

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 17th June 2019 | 06:28 PM

Airbus Launches Program to Create Narrow-Body Aircraft With Ever-Longest Range

European aerospace corporation Airbus said on Monday it had launched a program to create a new airliner, which will be able to cover the longest distances among all narrow-body aircraft

LE BOURGET (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) European aerospace corporation Airbus said on Monday it had launched a program to create a new airliner, which will be able to cover the longest distances among all narrow-body aircraft.

"Airbus has launched the A321XLR to complement its best-selling A321neo Family ...

The aircraft will deliver an unprecedented Xtra Long Range of up to 4,700nm [nautical miles] - 15% more than the A321LR," the company said in a press release.

It is assumed that the A321XLR will be available from 2023.

The changes in the new model include increased fuel volume due to a new rear fuel tank, upgraded landing gear to be capable of handling a 101-tonne take-off weight, and an optimized flap of a wing trailing-edge.

The new aircraft creates more value for airlines by burning 30 less fuel than competitor aircraft of a previous generation, the company noted.

Related Topics

Company Tank Family All From Weight

Recent Stories

Rescue workers douse Malikabad forest fire

1 minute ago

Dubai DED issues 2,599 new licences in May

14 minutes ago

Chadian Insurgent Leader Detained in France for Al ..

4 minutes ago

Saudi-Led Coalition Carries Out 3 Airstrikes Again ..

4 minutes ago

Journalist Golunov Says 12 Peers Helping Finish In ..

4 minutes ago

UAE Naval Forces Commander meets Japanese Chief of ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.