Airbus Launches Program to Create Narrow-Body Aircraft With Ever-Longest Range

LE BOURGET (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2019) European aerospace corporation Airbus said on Monday it had launched a program to create a new airliner, which will be able to cover the longest distances among all narrow-body aircraft.

The aircraft will deliver an unprecedented Xtra Long Range of up to 4,700nm [nautical miles] - 15% more than the A321LR," the company said in a press release.

It is assumed that the A321XLR will be available from 2023.

The changes in the new model include increased fuel volume due to a new rear fuel tank, upgraded landing gear to be capable of handling a 101-tonne take-off weight, and an optimized flap of a wing trailing-edge.

The new aircraft creates more value for airlines by burning 30 less fuel than competitor aircraft of a previous generation, the company noted.