Open Menu

Airbus Opens Its First Safety Promotion Center In China

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 03, 2024 | 02:10 PM

Airbus opens its first safety promotion center in China

TIANJIN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2024) European aircraft manufacturer Airbus opened its first safety promotion center in China on Tuesday at its facilities in the northern port city of Tianjin, part of the company's global efforts to strengthen safety culture within the organization and improve safety awareness throughout the industry.

Airbus now has four safety promotion centers worldwide. The other three are in Toulouse, France; Bangalore, India; and Hamburg, Germany.

"The center in Tianjin aims to promote Airbus' safety culture among our Chinese aviation industry partners and all Airbus China employees," said George Xu, Airbus executive vice president and CEO of Airbus China.

Airbus employees and external visitors, such as airlines and suppliers, will learn how Airbus incorporates safety in aircraft design and manufacturing, as well as how its safety management system collaborates with partners to improve safety across the ecosystem, the aircraft maker said.

Inaugurated in 2008, the A320 Family Final Assembly Line Asia (FALA) in Tianjin is the first Airbus production line established outside Europe.

The Airbus Tianjin expansion project, which broke ground in September 2023, is expected to contribute to the company's overall A320 family development plan, supported by its global production network of 10 final assembly lines.

The production network will include two final assembly lines in Tianjin (one under construction), two in Toulouse, France, two in mobile, the United States (one under construction), and four in Hamburg, Germany.

Related Topics

Assembly Europe Mobile China France Company Germany Tianjin Toulouse Hamburg Bangalore George United States September Family All Industry Asia

Recent Stories

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charg ..

Nargis Fakhri’s sister faces double-murder charge

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangla ..

Pakistan win Blind T20 World Cup by beating Bangladesh

1 hour ago
 COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard ..

COAS says armed forces fully capable to safeguard country’s integrity, soverei ..

1 hour ago
 Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed ..

Five years jail or fine of Rs1m under new proposed law against fake news

1 hour ago
 PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘ ..

PM leaves for Saudi Arabia on two-day visit to ‘One Water Summit’ in Riyadh

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 December 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 December 2024

6 hours ago
 Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

Girl dies due to alleged violence by in-laws

15 hours ago
 Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget s ..

Paris stocks wobble, euro falls on France budget standoff

15 hours ago
 Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan ..

Commerce minister pledges support for Balochistan’s business Community

15 hours ago
 French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confi ..

French PM faces ouster as opposition vows no-confidence vote

15 hours ago
 Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Sahar ..

Biden lands in Angola for first visit to sub-Saharan Africa as president

15 hours ago

More Stories From World