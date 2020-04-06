UrduPoint.com
Airbus Pauses Work At Certain US, German Plants Amid Pandemic - Statement

Mon 06th April 2020

Airbus Pauses Work at Certain US, German Plants Amid Pandemic - Statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th April, 2020) Work on A220/320 airliners in the US state of Alabama will be temporarily suspended and factories working on them in North Germany are being adapted to prevent coronavirus (COVID-19) contagion, Airbus announced on Monday.

"Airbus is temporarily adapting commercial aircraft production and assembly activity at its German sites in Bremen and Stade and pausing production at its A220/A320 manufacturing facility in mobile, Alabama in the United States," the company said in a press release.

The moves are being made following a rise in inventories at the different facilities in response to falling demand generating by the global pandemic crisis, the company said.

In Mobile, the pause in production begins this week and is expected to last until April 29, Airbus said.

