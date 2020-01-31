UrduPoint.com
Airbus Pays $3.9Bln To End Corruption Probes In US, France - Statement

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 11:50 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st January, 2020) Aircraft manufacturer Airbus said in a statement on Friday that it has agreed to pay nearly $4 billion Dollars to the US, UK and French authorities in order to end their global investigations into allegations of the company's corrupt practices, bribery and illegal filings.

"Airbus has reached final agreements with the French Parquet National Financier, the UK Serious Fraud Office and the US Department of Justice resolving the authorities' investigations into allegations of bribery and corruption, as well as with the US Department of State and the Department of Justice to resolve their investigations into inaccurate and misleading filings," the statement said.

Airbus will pay $3.9 billion in penalties plus interest and costs in exchange for the authorities' agreement to suspend the prosecution for three years and discontinue it altogether should the company comply with the terms of the agreement throughout this period.

According to the Justice Department, Airbus was probed for offering and paying bribes to foreign officials, including in China, to obtain and retain business and sell aircraft.

