Airbus Receives No Orders for New Planes in January

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th February, 2021) The European Union's flagship airplane manufacturer, Airbus, received no new orders for planes throughout the month of January, the company said in its monthly report.

At the same time, the manufacturer delivered 21 aircraft to 15 customers throughout the month.

This is compared to over 120 planes ordered in January 2020 and 30 planes delivered, according to the firm's public reports.

Overall, Airbus in 2020 delivered 566 airplanes, 34 percent less than in the previous year.

Monthly commercial reports by the company show that orders and deliveries fell off a cliff as the pandemic swept the world in the first half of last year. Numbers picked back up towards the latter half, with December posting 89 deliveries.