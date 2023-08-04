Airbus Receives Only 60 Orders in July Compared With 902 in June

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2023 | 03:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) European aerospace giant Airbus said on Friday it received orders for 60 passenger jets in July, a significant drop from the 902 orders it received in June.

The June spike was largely thanks to India, whose flag carrier Air India ordered 250 jets and low-cost airline IndiGo ordered another 500, according to Airbus' summary paper.

Overall in 2023, Airbus has so far received a total of 1,140 orders, or 1,101 excluding cancellations.

In July, the aircraft manufacturer delivered 65 jets to its clients, which is almost 10% less than in June, with 72 deliveries in total. Since the start of 2023, Airbus delivered 381 aircraft.

Airbus is one of the world's largest aerospace and defense corporations. The company consists of three divisions: Airbus SAS, which produces commercial aircraft, Airbus Defense and Space, and Airbus Helicopters. It employs about 134,000 people.

