UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airbus Resumes Operations At Plant In China's Tianjin - Statement

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 11th February 2020 | 10:27 PM

Airbus Resumes Operations at Plant in China's Tianjin - Statement

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has been authorized to resume the operation of its plant in China's Tianjin, after it was shut down temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has been authorized to resume the operation of its plant in China's Tianjin, after it was shut down temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Tuesday.

Airbus announced the suspension of its A320 final assembly line in Tianjin on February 5.

"Airbus China is observing Chinese Government requirements and has been authorized by the Chinese authorities to restart operations of the Tianjin Final Assembly Line. This means it can gradually increase production, whilst implementing all required health and safety measures for Airbus employees which remains the top priority," the press release read.

The new strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, was first detected in China's Wuhan in December and has since spread to at least 25 countries. In China alone, the virus has already left more than 1,000 people dead and over 42,000 infected.

Related Topics

Assembly Dead China Company Wuhan Tianjin February December All Government Top Coronavirus

Recent Stories

FNC approves bill on biosafety of genetically-modi ..

58 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives delegation of Pacific C ..

1 minute ago

UAE leaders congratulate Emperor of Japan on Natio ..

31 minutes ago

Saud bin Saqr visits Ras Al Khaimah Government Med ..

31 minutes ago

Representatives of 13 US universities visit educat ..

4 minutes ago

Daily exposure to ozone pollution ups mortality ri ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.