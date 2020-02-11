European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has been authorized to resume the operation of its plant in China's Tianjin, after it was shut down temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Tuesday

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th February, 2020) European aircraft manufacturer Airbus has been authorized to resume the operation of its plant in China's Tianjin, after it was shut down temporarily due to the coronavirus outbreak, the company said on Tuesday.

Airbus announced the suspension of its A320 final assembly line in Tianjin on February 5.

"Airbus China is observing Chinese Government requirements and has been authorized by the Chinese authorities to restart operations of the Tianjin Final Assembly Line. This means it can gradually increase production, whilst implementing all required health and safety measures for Airbus employees which remains the top priority," the press release read.

The new strain of coronavirus, COVID-19, was first detected in China's Wuhan in December and has since spread to at least 25 countries. In China alone, the virus has already left more than 1,000 people dead and over 42,000 infected.