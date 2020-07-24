Airbus Says Met WTO Requirements to End Dispute With US Over Aircraft Subsidies

European aircraft manufacturer Airbus on Friday announced it had reached compliance with the World Trade Organization (WTO) requirements over the interest rates for French and Spanish contracts in order to settle the longtime EU-US dispute over subsidies

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th July, 2020) European aircraft manufacturer Airbus on Friday announced it had reached compliance with the World Trade Organization (WTO) requirements over the interest rates for French and Spanish contracts in order to settle the longtime EU-US dispute over subsidies.

A 16-year-old trade battle over Europe's Airbus and US' Boeing aircraft manufacturers at the WTO began in 2004 when Washington accused Germany, UK, France and Spain of giving illegal subsidies to Airbus. The European Union responded with a complaint claiming that Boeing also received illegal subsidies from the US authorities. This resulted in the longest and most complex dispute in the history of the WTO.

"Airbus has agreed with the governments of France and Spain to make amendments to the A350 Repayable Launch Investment (RLI) contracts ... Airbus has decided to make a final step to remove the last contentious point and amend the French and Spanish contracts to what the WTO considers the appropriate interest rate and risk assessment benchmarks," the statement read.

The company said that such a move marks the "final step" to end the longtime trade war over the aircraft subsidies and removes "jurisdiction" for the US tariffs, as the latter damage "all targeted sectors, including U.

S. airlines."

Dire economic consequences of the coronavirus crisis have also contributed to the Airbus decision to pay higher interest rates on state loans provided by the French and Spanish governments, the statement added.

Last year, the WTO allowed the US to impose its biggest penalty of $7.5 billion on exports of products from the EU in the WTO case of the EU's subsidizing of Airbus. In a parallel Boeing case, the WTO found Washington guilty of violating its rulings by providing illegal subsidies to the Boeing company.

In a statement published on Friday, the European Commission called on the US authorities to remove tariffs on exports of goods from the European Union.

"Unjustified tariffs on European products are not acceptable and, arising from the compliance in the Airbus case, we insist that the United States lifts these unjustified tariffs immediately," EU trade commissioner Phil Hogan said.

Should Washington not comply with the requirement to lift the sanctions, the EU would "be ready to fully avail itself of its own sanction rights," he added.

The EU is committed to a negotiated settlement of the dispute, the statement read.