UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Airbus Says Paid Penalties Of $3.9Bln In 2020 To Settle Corruption Cases In France, UK, US

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 51 seconds ago Thu 16th April 2020 | 10:50 PM

Airbus Says Paid Penalties of $3.9Bln in 2020 to Settle Corruption Cases in France, UK, US

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said on Thursday that the company had paid 3.6 billion Euros ($3.9 billion) this year to settle corruption disputes in France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"We reached the final agreements with the French PNF [Parquet National Financier], the UK SFO [Serious Fraud Office], the US Department of Justice and Department of State, resolving their investigations into Airbus. We agreed to pay penalties of 3.6 billion euros, which we paid in full earlier in 2020," Faury said in a video address.

In late January, Airbus said that it agreed with to pay nearly $4 billion Dollars to the US, UK and French authorities in order to end their global investigations into allegations of the company's corrupt practices, bribery and illegal filings.

Related Topics

UK Corruption France Company United Kingdom United States January 2020 Billion

Recent Stories

SCAD: Abu Dhabi consumer prices drop further in Ma ..

1 hour ago

ADDED to provide free COVID-19 tests to workers in ..

1 hour ago

SBP cuts down policy rate by a further 200 basis p ..

2 hours ago

IMF to Provide Additional Support to 50 States By ..

4 minutes ago

2400 litres adulterated milk disposed

4 minutes ago

Husband shot dead in Faisalabad

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.