Airbus Says Paid Penalties of $3.9Bln in 2020 to Settle Corruption Cases in France, UK, US

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) Airbus CEO Guillaume Faury said on Thursday that the company had paid 3.6 billion Euros ($3.9 billion) this year to settle corruption disputes in France, the United Kingdom and the United States.

"We reached the final agreements with the French PNF [Parquet National Financier], the UK SFO [Serious Fraud Office], the US Department of Justice and Department of State, resolving their investigations into Airbus. We agreed to pay penalties of 3.6 billion euros, which we paid in full earlier in 2020," Faury said in a video address.

In late January, Airbus said that it agreed with to pay nearly $4 billion Dollars to the US, UK and French authorities in order to end their global investigations into allegations of the company's corrupt practices, bribery and illegal filings.