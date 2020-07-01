Airbus Says Plans to Further Adapt to Coronavirus Environment

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st July, 2020) European multinational aerospace corporation Airbus said in a statement it planned to further adapt to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and cut about 15,000 of its personnel across the world.

"Airbus has announced plans to adapt its global workforce and resize its commercial aircraft activity in response to the COVID-19 crisis," the company's statement said.

"This adaptation is expected to result in a reduction of around 15,000 positions no later than summer 2021. The information and consultation process with social partners has begun with a view to reaching agreements for implementation starting in autumn 2020," it said.

Airbus said that the commercial aircraft business activity had dropped by nearly 40 percent in recent months as the industry faced an unprecedented crisis.